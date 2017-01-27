Images

Image
Old and inhabited houses in the city of Pyrgos, in Ileia prefecture, Peloponnese, Greece. The houses are built according to the neoclassical style, very popular in early 20th century in Greece.
1333014728

Stock Photo ID: 1333014728

