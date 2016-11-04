Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
old indian man reading a book at home wearing glasses scared in shock with a surprise face, afraid and excited with fear expression. Senior Male Read Book, Amazing Face Crazy Shocked Eyes
Busissman working on the laptop
serious businessman hand holding business report, Business Failure concept
Businesswoman in glasses reviewing charts on tablet, checking company metrics
businesswoman screaming at the megaphone in her office
Portrait of a young cute white guy in the cap with phone and laptop on the black sofa.
Programming and writing code, developing software products. Geek guy, with long hair and glasses, holding a laptop, gray background
A man of African appearance lies on the couch in front of a laptop relaxing

See more

1656626182

See more

1656626182

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137689825

Item ID: 2137689825

old indian man reading a book at home wearing glasses scared in shock with a surprise face, afraid and excited with fear expression. Senior Male Read Book, Amazing Face Crazy Shocked Eyes

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AlexandrMusuc

AlexandrMusuc