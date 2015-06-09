Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
An old harmful plant with red-white pipes and towers on the bank of the river against the background of a cloudy bright sky. Pollution and emissions to the atmosphere. Industrial landscape
Formats
4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG