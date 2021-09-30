Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097225598
An old fleecy paint roller in the female hands painting pink wallpaper on the wall with white paint. Copy space.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundchangecleanclose-upcloseupcolorcolorfulconceptcopy spacecoveringdecordesignequipmentfemale handsfleecyhandhouseinteriorjoblightliquidnewobjectoccupationoldpaintpaint rollerpaintrollerpinkreconditioningrenewalrenovationsrepairrestorationrollerrollingroompaintingroundtexturetoolwallwallpaintingwallpaperwhitewhite paintwork
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist