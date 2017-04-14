Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
OLD DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 24: People travel under the risky and chaotic electrical wiring on October 24, 2009 in Old Delhi, India. Unsatisfying condition of wiring causes power problems in Delhi.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

60267595

Stock Photo ID: 60267595

OLD DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 24: People travel under the risky and chaotic electrical wiring on October 24, 2009 in Old Delhi, India. Unsatisfying condition of wiring causes power problems in Delhi.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jan S.