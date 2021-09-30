Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086693429
Old decorative russian folk handpainted metal tray with floral color pattern on white. Use for interior design.
A
By Aki 2007
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artashberriesbouquetbrightcasketcoloredcraftcreativityculturedecorativedishesdrawingelementfloralflowersfolkgiftglossygoldgreenhandhandmadehandworkhistoryisolatedmetalmotifsmountainmultimulticoloredornamentpaintpatternpeoniespoppyregionrussiarussianshinysouvenirstorystylestylizedtraditionaltrayuniqueutensils
Similar images
More from this artist