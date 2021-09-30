Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102621578
Old and damaged electric adapter power plug has many appliances are plugged outlet socket concept of risk danger overloaded current electrical.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acappliancebackgroundboardbrokencablecircuitconnectconnectionconnectorcurrentdamageddangerdangerouselectricelectric outletelectricalelectrical shockelectricityenergyequipmentextensionheathomemanymultipleoldoutletoutlet firesoverloadoverloadedplugpowerpower supplypreventionrisksafetyshortsocketsparkstripsupplysupply networkswitchunplugunpluggedvoltvoltagewhitewiring
Categories: Miscellaneous, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist