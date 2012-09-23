Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Old ceiling texture in a building interior. Squared pattern of multiple elements next to each other. Abstract background of a retro design in an office building in East Germany.
Edit
Old mosaic tile wall background texture close up
Silver tiles background
abstract home decorative wall pattern background,
abstract background | multicolored tartan pattern | chromatic gingham texture | geometric intersecting striped illustration for wallpaper tablecloth fabric garment gift wrapping paper graphic design
art abstract geometric gray pattern decorative modern design artwork background
Abstract mosaic tiles for background
Old plastic background. The texture of old plastic. Weathered piece of plastic. Image includes a effect the black and white tones.

See more

1221881023

See more

1221881023

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2121924545

Item ID: 2121924545

Old ceiling texture in a building interior. Squared pattern of multiple elements next to each other. Abstract background of a retro design in an office building in East Germany.

Formats

  • 4691 × 3127 pixels • 15.6 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

1take1shot

1take1shot