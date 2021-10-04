Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086269982
Old building in Sino-Portuguese style, Phuket, 4 Oct. 2021 - In the form of a building in the old town of Phuket, Thailand, before opening the country for tourists.
W
By Weerayuth
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancestor's legacyancientantiquearchitectural heritagearchitectureattractionbeautifulbuildingbuildingscitycityscapeclassic buildingcountrysidecultureeastern and western artfamousfamous all over the worldheritagehistorichistoricalhistorical roadhistoryhouselandmarklandscapeneoclassical architectureoldold buildingold buildings and street artphuket provincepicturesqueprovinceretro phuketsightsinosino portuguesesino-europeansouthern thailandstreetstyletourismtouristictraveltripvintage
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist