Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Old brown tone bamboo simple wall or Bamboo fence texture background for interior or exterior design vintage tone. Brown bamboo stick pattern backdrop. Local area urban house protection from thief.
bamboo texture fench
bamboo background
Vintage bamboo wooden texture pattern background.
Wall made of reed mats. Traditional building stile in Inhambane. Mozambique, Southern Africa
Indian cane. Background from bamboo sticks. A wall of bamboo branches. Floral background. The wall of the building is decorated with bamboo. Concept - building houses made of Indian cane.
bamboo fence background
bamboo

See more

124490152

See more

124490152

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124972215

Item ID: 2124972215

Old brown tone bamboo simple wall or Bamboo fence texture background for interior or exterior design vintage tone. Brown bamboo stick pattern backdrop. Local area urban house protection from thief.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

Nach-Noth