Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083606084
Old brown paper on tropical palm leaves on yellow background.
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbirthdayblankbloggerbranchcardcompositionconceptcopycreativedesigndeskdisplayemptyeucalyptusfeminineflatflat layfloralgreeninvitationlayleafleaveslifestylelightmagazineminimalmockmock-upmockupneutralpaperpastelrusticspacestationerystill lifestylesunlighttabletemplatetoptreetwigupweddingwhite
Categories: Miscellaneous, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist