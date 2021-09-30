Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094684787
Old black telephone on a purple background. with an inscription - call me
K
By KiNOVO
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquearchivalartbackgroundbannerbirthdayblackbrowncallcardcelebrationclassiccloseupcommunicationconceptconnectioncopy editorcopy spacedecorationdesigndialelegantemptygreetinghistorymaterialmodernnostalgianumberofferofficeoldold-fashionedphonepurpleretroretro styleretro-styledrotary phonesingle objectspacestylesymboltechnologytelephonetelephone receivertrendyvalentineviolet
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist