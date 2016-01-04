Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Okroshka soup, beetroot soup, Traditional seasonal spring dish with kvass, meat, vegetables, eggs, a lot of herbs of national Russian cuisine. Soup pot with a wooden ladle on top
Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG