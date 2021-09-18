Images

Image
Oklahoma City, OK - September 18 2021: Grand Opening of the First Americans Museum, First American dancing on Native Land in the Festival Plaza in front of the Hall of the people
Davao, Philippines - August 17, 2019: Contingent performing for the 2019 Indak-Indak Competition during The Kadayawan Festival
Manohra Dance presented to a spirit of a boy named is Ai Kh at Wat Chedi, Nakhon Si Thammarat Province,Thailand, Dec 5th,20.This show was a reward in return for the Ai Khai, giving him his wish.
SAVANNAKHET, LAOS - APR 15, 2019: Beautiful Asian woman and man in Laos traditionally splashing water during Water Bunpimay or Songkran festival at Savannakhet, Laos. On street
Karanganyar, Central Java, Indonesia, 1 November 2020; Singo Barong Reog Ponorogo performance at the Grand Sondokoro recreation park.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - February 17, 2019: Beautiful Lion Dance during Chinese New Year celebration in Thean Hou Temple.
LUANNAN COUNTY - MARCH 6: traditional Chinese style yangko dance performances in the square, on march 6, 2015, Luannan County, Hebei province, China
Concepcion De La Vega, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - FEBRUARY 09, 2020: group of men in scary clowns costumes poses for photo at dominican carnival on February 9 in Concepcion De La Vega

1671876307

2136806433

Item ID: 2136806433

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andreas Stroh

Andreas Stroh