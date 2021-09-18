Images

Oklahoma City, OK - September 18 2021: Grand Opening of the First Americans Museum, First American dancing on Native Land in the Festival Plaza in front of the Hall of the people
Item ID: 2136806421

Oklahoma City, OK - September 18 2021: Grand Opening of the First Americans Museum, First American dancing on Native Land in the Festival Plaza in front of the Hall of the people

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Andreas Stroh

Andreas Stroh