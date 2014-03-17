Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - SEPT. 13, 2009: Protesters march to the Oklahoma capitol building to demonstrate their support for President Obama's health care plan on September 13, 2009 in Oklahoma City, OK.
