Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - SEPT. 13, 2009: Protesters march to the Oklahoma capitol building to demonstrate their support for President Obama's health care plan on September 13, 2009 in Oklahoma City, OK.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

37073908

Stock Photo ID: 37073908

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - SEPT. 13, 2009: Protesters march to the Oklahoma capitol building to demonstrate their support for President Obama's health care plan on September 13, 2009 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3892 × 2586 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

Samuel Perry