Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
OHRID, MACEDONIA, MAY 17, 2011. A private manufacturing plant for making home made alcohol in the countryside of Ohrid, Macedonia, on May 17th, 2011.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

173662775

Stock Photo ID: 173662775

OHRID, MACEDONIA, MAY 17, 2011. A private manufacturing plant for making home made alcohol in the countryside of Ohrid, Macedonia, on May 17th, 2011.

Photo Formats

  • 2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

The Visual Explorer

The Visual Explorer