Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
oh my god. big exotic citrus fruits. natural organic ripe fresh pummelo. healthy life. fruit diet.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5504 × 8192 pixels • 18.3 × 27.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
672 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
336 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG