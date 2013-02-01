Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
oh my god. big exotic citrus fruits. natural organic ripe fresh pummelo. healthy life. fruit diet.
Beautiful woman holding empty blank form in the form of clouds. On a blue background.
Image of angry confused young woman holding speech bubble posing isolated over beige background wall looking camera.
Portrait of an excited young girl in dress over gray background, showing empty speech bubble
Unhappy casual fun surprising woman in white short with big eyes and open mouth holding the face and looking on white background
young woman is holding an inflated rubber glove in the stop position
Portrait of young woman biting her red lips standing with arms folded over gray background, being confused or frustrated
Sexy woman with heart balloon. Beauty and fashion, celebration, black and white

See more

405789856

See more

405789856

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123366021

Item ID: 2123366021

oh my god. big exotic citrus fruits. natural organic ripe fresh pummelo. healthy life. fruit diet.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5504 × 8192 pixels • 18.3 × 27.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 672 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 336 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Red Fox studio