Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Offshore Islands of the Kapiti Coast including Kapiti, Aeroplane, Fishermans,and Browns Islands with the mountains of the South Island on the far horizon.
Formats
4089 × 2316 pixels • 13.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 566 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 283 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG