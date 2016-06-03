Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Off-road vehicle on dangerous off-road mountain trail background. Offroad journey, travel. Summer travel concept. Mountain road. Trip concept. Kyzyl-auz mountain pass.
Formats
3000 × 2001 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG