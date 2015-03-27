Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Office stationary and ID card with text SPECIALIST, refers to one who expert in certain field of study, occupation or practice opposite to generalist who is knowledgeable various skills
Formats
3353 × 2515 pixels • 11.2 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG