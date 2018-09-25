Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Office paper note with handsritten text PRODUCTIVE to SUPERPRODUCTIVE, goal of doing things more efficient, manage to get a lot more out of precious time than average person, get so much more done
Formats
4510 × 3082 pixels • 15 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG