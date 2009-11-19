Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Office catch-up after the weekend. Shot of a group of business colleagues having a conversation in the office.
Sympathetic young people standing around their friend
Businesswoman standing beside other employees at work
group of three persons success on the corridor in office space
Business people shaking hands, finishing up a meeting
handshake business women and business partner
Happy family with estate agent, in new home
handshake business women and business partner

See more

1120386971

See more

1120386971

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137211615

Item ID: 2137211615

Office catch-up after the weekend. Shot of a group of business colleagues having a conversation in the office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4912 × 7090 pixels • 16.4 × 23.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 693 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 347 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A