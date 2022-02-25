Images

Image
Odessa,Ukraine 25 Feb 2022:Fleet of the Russian Navy shooting target aircraft and ships at the Black Sea in the waters off the southern coast of Ukraine.
Warship. Naval Forces. Military control of the sea. Protection of state borders from water.
Warship. Naval Forces. Military control of the sea. Protection of state borders from water.
silhouettes of sea ships
Winter in Istanbul City Uskudar Istanbul Turkey
view of a large lake with green islands and passing ships from a speed boat
New Bedford, Massachusetts, USA - February 20, 2020: Coast Guard patrol boat Menemsha slowing in New Bedford outer harbor
2133048415

Item ID: 2133048415

