Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 252172738
Odessa, Ukraine - October 22, 2010: Russian singer OKSI, erotic star OXY SHOW, singing on stage in a nightclub on a club party, a beauty contest Playboy magazine. Photos Beautiful Girls contestants
Photo Formats
4896 × 3264 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG