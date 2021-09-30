Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096709643
October 2021-Henraux S.p.A., based in Querceta, is today the industry leader in the field of marble quarrying and processing.Querceta, Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbigbladeblockcarraracircularconstructioncoolcooledcountertopcutcutterfactorygeologygranitehardhardnessheavyhenrauxhugeindustrialindustryitalianitalylargeluccamachinemanufacturingmarblemarble floormaterialmechanicalmetalmineralminingmodernnaturalnatureobjectprocessingproductproductionquarryrockstonesurfacetechnologythickwhitework
Categories: Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist