Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
OCEAN CITY, MD - JUNE 15: US Air Force Demonstration Team Thunderbirds. Flying on f-16 showing precision of formation flying during the annual OC Air Show on June 15, 2010 in Ocean City, Maryland.
Photo Formats
4816 × 3210 pixels • 16.1 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.