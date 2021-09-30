Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908606
Obscure face of woman wiping smartphone with napkin while working with colleagues in blurred office. Business people wearing medical masks and gloves. Health protection during Covid-19 pandemic
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blurblurredbusinessbusiness teamcaucasiancellphonecolleaguescomputercooperationcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19coworkerscroppedcupdeskdrinkemployeesepidemiceuropeangirlsguyshealthinfectionjobmanagersmedicalmedical glovesmedical maskmenmobile phonenapkinobscure faceofficepandemicpartialprotectionprotectivesafetysanitizersmartphonestationerytableteamworkviruswipewipingwomenworkplaceworkspace
Categories: Abstract, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist