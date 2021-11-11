Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082992221
Oaxaca, Mexico - November 11, 2021 - candid street scene of a taxi, a bus, and a classic VW Beetle (vocho) at sunset
Oaxaca, Mexico
J
By JackKPhoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureauthenticautobuildingbuscandidcarcitycolonialcolonial architecturecolonial housescolorfuldowntowneditorialhouselatin americamexicanmexiconeighborhoodoaxacaoaxaca de juarezoldold busorangeoutdoorpeopleroadscenestreetstreet photographystreet scenestreet shotsundownsunsettaxitaxi drivingtourismtowntraffictransittransporttransportationtravelurbanvehicleyellow cabyellow taxi
Categories: Transportation, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist