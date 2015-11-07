Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
OAKLAND, CA - JULY 21: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Two Screen Scoreboard featuring the Oakland Athletics Logo before a game. Taken July 21, 2010 at the Coliseum in Oakland California
Photo Formats
3140 × 2355 pixels • 10.5 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.