Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098148008
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan - May 24, 2011: Fisherman with landing net and several fishing rods on the shore of the lake.
K
By Kira0Kirina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeactivityadventurebeachcatchcloseupcountrysideeditorialeditorial use onlyenvironmentequipmentfishfisheriesfishermanfishingfishing rodfreshfreshwaterfunhobbyholidaylakelandscapeleisuremannatureoutdooroutdoorspeoplepolerecreationreelriverrodrodsruralscenicskysportsummertourismtreevacationwaterweatherwildlife
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist