Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087084848
The number 2022 next to a notebook and a planning pen. The figure is made of bright orange shiny beads. Signs and symbols of the new year for copy space. Festive mockup.
K
By Kitirinya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022annualbackgroundbannerbeadsblankbookbright orange mango sorbetbusinesscalendarcardconceptcongratulationcopydecorationdesigndiaryelementeveeventfestiveglittergoldgoldengreetinghappyholidayhomeworkinvitationmessagemockupnewnotenotebooknumberobjectofficeorangepagepaperplannersheetshinysketchspacesparklesymboltemplatewinteryear
Categories: Miscellaneous, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist