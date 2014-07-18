Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Now is the time to practice yoga. Rearview shot of a young woman practicing yoga on the beach.
Young, wonderful caukasian female model in bikini with long blond hair posing on her knees on summer beach. Unretouch photo from female back.
Back of young elegant woman standing back in the balcony looking down on street in Madrid, Spain, Europe
Beautiful surfer on the beach
Woman in Bikini Enjoying Music with Headphones on Nature
Back view full body portrait of a woman practicing yoga on the beach
Portrait beautiful young asian women relax smile happy around sea beach ocean for vacation travel in holiday
Portrait of beautiful young woman with makeup in fashion clothes swimsuit

See more

425894659

See more

425894659

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129942948

Item ID: 2129942948

Now is the time to practice yoga. Rearview shot of a young woman practicing yoga on the beach.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4780 × 7163 pixels • 15.9 × 23.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A