Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Novoe Lyadno, Lepel Lake, Beloozerny District, Vitebsk Region. Aerial View Of Island Pension Lode In Autumn Lepel Lake. High Attitude In Autumn. Flat View
Formats
5444 × 3627 pixels • 18.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG