Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
NOTTING HILL, LONDON - AUG 31: Drummers from Batala Banda de Percussao perform on the streets of London at the Notting Hill Carnival street parade on August 30, 2010 in Notting Hill, London, England
Photo Formats
2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.