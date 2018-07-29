Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Note stick on office wallpaper with handwritten text - We Need To Talk - concept of asking someone to have conversations that matter or serious issue
Formats
3302 × 2557 pixels • 11 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 774 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 387 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG