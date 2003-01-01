Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The northern bald ibis, hermit ibis, or waldrapp lat.Geronticus eremita is a migratory bird found in barren, semi-desert or rocky habitats, often close to running water.
Formats
4094 × 2729 pixels • 13.6 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG