Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095504177
Nori leaf texture. Close-up of nori leaf as background, top view. Appetizer made from kelp.
d
By domnitsky
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbackgroundblackchinesecloseupcookingcrispycrispy driedcrunchycuisinedarkdietdietingdrydry norieateatingediblefoodgreenhealthyingredientjapanjapanesejapanese foodkoreanleafmacromarinenaturalnorinutritionorganicpieceready to eatroastedsaltseaseafoodseaweedsheetsnacksushitastytexturetop viewveganvegetablevegetarianwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist