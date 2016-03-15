Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
no war in Ukraine and humanitarian aid to refugees concept. Pregnant belly of a woman with painted peace symbol with Ukrainian flag colors. Mothers forced to leave their husbands and their country.
