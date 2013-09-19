Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
No moving day blues here. Portrait of a happy young woman leaning on a cardboard box on moving day.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4818 × 7002 pixels • 16.1 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
688 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
344 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG