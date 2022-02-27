Images

Nijmegen, Netherlands - February 27. 2022: View on HGK pusher boat herkules vessel with cargo barge on river waal against blue sky and railway steel bridge
Car transporter sails past views around Curacao a small Caribbean island
Dar es Salaam / Tanzania - 30 Dec 2016: The ferry to Zanzibar, Tanzania
GENOA, ITALY - September 2, 2016:Tittieri, General cargo vessel registered in Algeria. in the port of Genoa
CHARLESTON, SC/USA - NOVEMBER 8, 2020: Butterfly, a 350-meter container vessel owned by the French shipping company CMA CGM, sails out of Charleston Harbor.
GUATEMALA - NOVEMBER 11: Small boat for tourists docked at Peten Itza lake near Flores, NOVEMBER 11, 2017 in Peten, Guatemala
The container ship YM Evolution passes on 17 April 2019 Cuxhaven on the Elbe and continues towards the North Sea.
Kiel, Germany, September 05, 2019 - The Color Carrier a car ferry runs daily the Kiel Oslo route in Norway and transports cars and containers

  • 5472 × 2932 pixels • 18.2 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 536 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 268 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Ralf Liebhold

Ralf Liebhold