Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080160839
Nigiri sushi in a plate made from tree leaf on a white background is a cultural food of Japan, Asia.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerappetizingasianbackgroundbiodegradablecookingcuisineculturedieteatingeco friendlyeggenvironmentenvironmentalfoodhealthhealthyingredientjapanesekitchenmealmenunaturalnigiriorientalplantplastic freeplaterawrestaurantriceseaweedsurimisushisustainabilitysustainabletraditiontraditionaltree leaftrendwhitezero waste
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist