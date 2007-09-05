Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Night and Day Fountain by Marshall Fredericks 1959 at McMorran Memorial Auditorium in Port Huron Michigan. This is night personified by long smooth graceful curves .
Photo Formats
2736 × 3648 pixels • 9.1 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.