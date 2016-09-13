Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Night blooming aquatic plants. Closeup view of Victoria cruziana, also known as Giant Water Lily, large green floating leaves and flower of white petals, blooming in the pond.
Beautiful white lotus flower grows on the lake.
white lotus
Water lily flowers and pads
Yellow lotus blooming in the pond
White Flower of Water Lily in Full Bloom
White Flower of Water Lily in Full Bloom

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134881309

Item ID: 2134881309

Night blooming aquatic plants. Closeup view of Victoria cruziana, also known as Giant Water Lily, large green floating leaves and flower of white petals, blooming in the pond.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gonzalo de Miceu

Gonzalo de Miceu