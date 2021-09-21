Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Nice, France - September 21, 2021: The historic Promenade des Anglais in Nice which runs alongside the resort town's Mediterranean beach is one of the most iconic walkways on the French Riviera.
Formats
4099 × 2732 pixels • 13.7 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG