Image
A nice clean shot of the Texas State Capitol Building in downtown Austin, Texas at night. This is the underground extension as seen from the ground level.
High

Frequently used

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

6710203

Stock Photo ID: 6710203

  • 3436 × 2284 pixels • 11.5 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

B

Brandon Seidel