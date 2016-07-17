Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Nice beautiful millennial tourist with backpack in jeans jacket holds coffee cup and discover European city at holiday travel.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5476 × 3017 pixels • 18.3 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 551 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 276 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG