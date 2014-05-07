Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NICE - APRIL 26: Greenpeace activist poses during a 'Chernobyl day' demonstration ahead of the anniversary of Chernobyl nuclear accident april 26, 2010 in Nice, southeastern France
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

51874948

Stock Photo ID: 51874948

NICE - APRIL 26: Greenpeace activist poses during a 'Chernobyl day' demonstration ahead of the anniversary of Chernobyl nuclear accident april 26, 2010 in Nice, southeastern France

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

L

LongJon