Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085914803
Nha Trang, Vietnam - april 21, 2020 : Vietnamese building, architectural structure in the form of lotus flower. This lotus is one of the main attraction of Nha Trang. Tropical beach and sea background
Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam
O
By OlegD
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialarchitectureasiaattractionbeachbluebuildingcentercitydestinationfamousflowerlandmarklandscapelotuslotus towermodernmonumentnaturenha trangoceanoutdoorpalm treespinkresortroadsandseashapeshoreskysquarestreetstylesummersunnytoptourismtouristtowertowntraveltreetropicalurbanvietnamviewwaterwaveweather
Categories: Nature, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist